Humana Inc. $HUM Position Lessened by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC decreased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,536 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Humana by 297.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 19.4% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 85,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,261,000 after buying an additional 13,915 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at $248,000. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 183.0% during the third quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 30,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 19,588 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth about $707,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shetty bought 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.21 per share, with a total value of $150,020.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,992.97. This trade represents a 7.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM stock opened at $163.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.60 and a fifty-two week high of $315.35.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($3.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.01) by $0.05. Humana had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $32.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.16) EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $312.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $260.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Leerink Partners cut their price target on Humana from $267.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Humana

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana’s products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.