Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Trading Up 2.4% – Here’s Why

Huize Holding Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Free Report) rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.86 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 17,573 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 272% from the average daily volume of 4,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Huize in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huize presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Huize stock. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Huize Holding Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC owned about 0.12% of Huize as of its most recent SEC filing.

Huize Holding Limited operates as a technology-driven online insurance distribution platform in China, offering a wide spectrum of personal insurance products including life, health, accident, property and casualty, and travel policies. Through its proprietary technology infrastructure, the company aggregates product information from insurance carriers, provides comparative quotes, and facilitates policy purchase and after-sales service. Huize’s platform integrates data analytics, automated underwriting tools and user-friendly interfaces to streamline insurance selection and enrollment processes for individual customers and small-to-medium enterprises.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Beijing, Huize serves clients across mainland China via a multi-channel distribution model.

