Huber Capital Management LLC Sells 8,080 Shares of NorthWestern Corporation $NWE

Huber Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NorthWestern Corporation (NASDAQ:NWE – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,080 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,428,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 65.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,222,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,708,000 after acquiring an additional 484,266 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in NorthWestern by 1,211.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 430,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after acquiring an additional 397,544 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in NorthWestern by 113.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 429,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,033,000 after acquiring an additional 228,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 2,066.9% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 195,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after acquiring an additional 186,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

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NorthWestern Stock Performance

NWE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.11. The company had a trading volume of 24,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,549. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.91. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.33. NorthWestern Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $72.21.

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. NorthWestern has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.680-3.830 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 89.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NorthWestern

About NorthWestern

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Corporation (NASDAQ: NWE) is a regulated energy company that delivers electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Through its Electric Operations and Gas Operations segments, the company operates an extensive network of distribution lines, substations and pipelines. NorthWestern’s services encompass the delivery of power sourced from regional transmission systems and the procurement, storage and distribution of natural gas to end users.

Electric delivery services include the management of distribution infrastructure, customer metering and system reliability programs.

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