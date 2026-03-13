Huber Capital Management LLC Purchases 39,492 Shares of Starz Entertainment Corp. $STRZ

Huber Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starz Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:STRZ – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,492 shares during the quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starz Entertainment were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Starz Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Starz Entertainment by 101.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Starz Entertainment in the second quarter worth $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Starz Entertainment in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in Starz Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Starz Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Starz Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Starz Entertainment from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Starz Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Starz Entertainment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Starz Entertainment Stock Down 5.0%

NASDAQ:STRZ traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,919. Starz Entertainment Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $22.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64.

Insider Transactions at Starz Entertainment

In other Starz Entertainment news, major shareholder Liberty 77 Capital L.P. sold 1,803,786 shares of Starz Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $25,000,473.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Starz Entertainment

(Free Report)

Starz Entertainment (NASDAQ: STRZ) is a global media and entertainment company that operates premium subscription video services across linear television and digital streaming platforms. The company’s core offering includes the STARZ and STARZ ENCORE linear networks in the United States, alongside its STARZPLAY streaming service, which is available in North America, parts of Europe, Latin America and select Asian markets. Through its multi-platform distribution strategy, Starz delivers a combination of original programming, feature films and licensed series to a broad subscriber base.

At the heart of Starz Entertainment’s business is its investment in original content production.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starz Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:STRZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starz Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starz Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.