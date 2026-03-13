Huber Capital Management LLC Has $8.40 Million Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA

Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 34.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,693 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First Citizens BancShares accounts for approximately 1.3% of Huber Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $8,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 23.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 577.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 484.7% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,341,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,050.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,456.00 to $2,346.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,238.27.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

FCNCA stock traded down $45.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,813.50. 3,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,148. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,473.62 and a 52 week high of $2,232.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,056.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,955.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.68.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The bank reported $51.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.24 by $7.03. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.21%. As a group, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 5.07%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is the bank holding company for First Citizens Bank, a full‑service commercial bank headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company traces its roots to a community bank founded in 1898 and has grown into a diversified financial services organization that operates through its banking subsidiary to serve retail, commercial and institutional clients.

First Citizens offers a broad suite of banking products and services, including consumer and business deposit accounts, commercial and industrial lending, real estate and mortgage lending, treasury and cash management, and specialized lending solutions.

Further Reading

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