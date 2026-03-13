Huber Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 3.1% of Huber Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $19,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,033,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.83.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.54. The company had a trading volume of 253,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,437,198. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $142.11 and a one year high of $191.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.09.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 130.95% and a net margin of 12.09%.The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.88%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total transaction of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at $29,868,125.43. This represents a 17.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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