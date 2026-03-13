Huber Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Huber Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,067 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the period. FedEx comprises 3.3% of Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $20,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triglav Investments D.O.O. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.8% in the third quarter. Triglav Investments D.O.O. now owns 5,704 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

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FedEx Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $352.02. 86,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,034. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.74. FedEx Corporation has a 52-week low of $194.29 and a 52-week high of $392.86. The firm has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.05 earnings per share. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.97%.

FedEx News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FDX. Barclays lifted their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $457.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on FedEx from $317.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FDX

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

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