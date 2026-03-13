Huber Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Huber Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,067 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the period. FedEx comprises 3.3% of Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $20,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triglav Investments D.O.O. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.8% in the third quarter. Triglav Investments D.O.O. now owns 5,704 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of FedEx stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $352.02. 86,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,034. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.74. FedEx Corporation has a 52-week low of $194.29 and a 52-week high of $392.86. The firm has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
FedEx Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.97%.
FedEx News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:
- Positive Sentiment: FedEx is rolling out an AI agent workforce to automate operational workflows and customer interactions, which could lower costs and improve network efficiency over time. FedEx Is Planning an AI Agent Workforce
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan projects strong price appreciation for FDX, a major buy-side endorsement that can attract investor flows and support the stock multiple. JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect FedEx to beat upcoming earnings estimates (company has a recent track record of upside), which can further justify the rally and drive near-term upside. FedEx (FDX) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- Positive Sentiment: FedEx has overtaken UPS in market value for the first time, a symbolic market-share/leadership signal that can boost investor confidence. UPS Falls 11% — And FedEx Just Stole Its Crown
- Neutral Sentiment: FedEx sued the U.S. government seeking protection from multibillion-dollar class-action claims tied to surcharge collections — a legal move that could limit exposure if successful but creates regulatory/legal uncertainty until resolved. Why FedEx Is Suing US Government
- Neutral Sentiment: FedEx is piloting reusable packaging for closed-loop B2B shipping — a strategic sustainability initiative that may lower costs and appeal to corporate customers over time but has limited near-term earnings impact. FedEx offers reusable packaging for closed-loop shipping
- Negative Sentiment: Critical analysis argues FedEx’s valuation has risen too far after the big rally, highlighting the risk of multiple compression if earnings momentum slows. FedEx Corporation: Its Valuation Has Already Traveled Quite Too Far
- Negative Sentiment: Commentary asks whether the stock is fairly priced after a ~50% one‑year rally, flagging lower margin of safety and potential for pullbacks if macro/tariff risks reassert. Is It Too Late To Consider FedEx (FDX) After A 52% One Year Rally?
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on FDX. Barclays lifted their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $457.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on FedEx from $317.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FDX
FedEx Profile
FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.
FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FedEx
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.