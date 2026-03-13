Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HST shares. Barclays began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, January 12th. Truist Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, January 13th.

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Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Host Hotels & Resorts this week:

Shares of NASDAQ HST traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.57. 1,247,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,746,864. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average of $17.94.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 12.51%.Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.110 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 234.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company’s portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company’s holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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