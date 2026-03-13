Honeywell International Inc. $HON Position Boosted by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 95.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,473 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.0% of Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.4% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 79,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $4,147,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 95,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 72.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $1,943,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at $7,459,440. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 5,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $1,260,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,917. This trade represents a 52.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 18,190 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,287 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.65.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $233.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.92. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $248.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 40.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

