HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. $LAD

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,242 shares during the period. Lithia Motors comprises about 2.2% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Lithia Motors worth $41,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 75.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $358.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.33.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

LAD stock opened at $256.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $309.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.08. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $251.00 and a one year high of $360.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $6.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.09 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 6.85%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc is an American automotive retailer headquartered in Medford, Oregon. Founded in 1946 as a small auto body and glass shop, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest automotive retail networks in North America. Lithia operates dealerships across the United States and Canada, offering a broad portfolio of new and pre-owned vehicles from more than 40 different manufacturers.

The company’s core business activities include vehicle sales, financing, insurance, parts and service.

Featured Stories

