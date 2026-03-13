HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Sells 110,242 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 110,242 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for 1.3% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $23,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Seven Mile Advisory increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 7,018 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 7.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,345,543 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $82,038,000 after acquiring an additional 97,990 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in General Motors by 3.6% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 29,250 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. NCP Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in General Motors by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 817,729 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,857,000 after purchasing an additional 62,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

General Motors Price Performance

General Motors stock opened at $73.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.89 and a 200-day moving average of $72.10. General Motors Company has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $87.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $45.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.92%.

General Motors declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. DZ Bank raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.39.

About General Motors

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

