HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. $GPI

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 111.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,682 shares during the period. Group 1 Automotive makes up approximately 0.9% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Group 1 Automotive worth $16,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,315,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter worth $70,561,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 968.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 84,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,931,000 after acquiring an additional 76,514 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 34.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,278,000 after acquiring an additional 58,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $17,959,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPI opened at $299.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $357.66 and its 200 day moving average is $401.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.91. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $298.98 and a 12-month high of $488.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.36 by ($0.87). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 1.44%.The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 8.80%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $460.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.00.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc (NYSE: GPI) is an international automotive retailer headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company operates an extensive network of franchised dealerships, offering new and pre-owned vehicles from leading domestic and import manufacturers. In addition to vehicle sales, Group 1 Automotive provides a full complement of aftersales services, including finance and insurance products, parts distribution, collision repair centers and vehicle maintenance.

Founded in 1997, Group 1 Automotive has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish a presence across the United States, the United Kingdom and Brazil.

