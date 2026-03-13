HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Purchases 12,782 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,782 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,241,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $780,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,579 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% during the third quarter. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. now owns 10,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 250,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,036,000 after buying an additional 35,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. UBS Group set a $114.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.26.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $92.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.01. The firm has a market cap of $77.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.63. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.55 and a 1 year high of $108.71.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 239.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

