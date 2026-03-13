HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting SPDR Gold Shares
Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold Shares this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical risk continues to underpin demand for gold as Iran tensions keep volatility elevated and intermittently draw safe‑haven flows. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Iran Tensions Fuel Volatility – Will Gold Test $5,020?
- Positive Sentiment: Risk‑off episodes are still attracting dip buyers into gold, providing intraday support despite macro headwinds. Gold Price Analysis – Gold Continues to See Buyers in Risk Aversion
- Positive Sentiment: Some market commentary shows mild price gains and pauses rather than a clear downtrend, signaling that episodic buying could limit losses for GLD. Mild price gains in gold as market pauses
- Neutral Sentiment: World Gold Council research argues physical supply and price dynamics are structurally resilient — a longer‑term supportive backdrop but not a near‑term price driver. Gold supply and price are extremely resistant to depletion or potential manipulation by miners – World Gold Council
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts note gold is a crowded trade and that “smart money” is repositioning (some into miners/digital gold products), which could shift flows between GLD and other gold exposures. Analyst Jim Wyckoff Says Gold Is A Crowded Trade—Here’s What Smart Money’s Buying
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of junior miners and miner fundamentals suggests equities could outperform if bullion stays elevated — relevant for gold stocks but only indirectly for GLD. Cash-starved junior miners poised for next leg of gold equity rally – Crescat’s Kevin Smith
- Negative Sentiment: Recent technical analysis identifies a bearish flag/wedge breakdown that could open the door to further downside in spot gold — a direct bearish signal for GLD flows. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Bear Flag Signals Further Weakness
- Negative Sentiment: A firmer U.S. dollar and rising Treasury yields — driven by hawkish Fed expectations and higher oil/inflation expectations — are pressuring gold prices and weighing on GLD. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Retreats As Dollar Tests New Highs
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage highlights oil-driven inflation worries lifting yields and denting gold’s appeal, contributing to recent price declines. Gold Falls as Rising Oil Prices Spur Inflation Worries
SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance
SPDR Gold Shares Profile
SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Gold Shares
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.