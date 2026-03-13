HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Key Stories Impacting SPDR Gold Shares

Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold Shares this week:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

GLD stock opened at $466.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $453.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $271.55 and a 1 year high of $509.70.

(Free Report)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.