HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Invests $4.64 Million in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 136.4% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 26 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 211.1% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 28 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3,900.0% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 40 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GWW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,071.38.

NYSE GWW opened at $1,082.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,100.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,020.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.83. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $893.99 and a 52-week high of $1,218.63.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $9.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 9.51%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.71 EPS. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.250-44.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $2.26 dividend. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 25.54%.

In related news, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.93, for a total transaction of $199,666.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,953.82. This represents a 5.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc (NYSE: GWW) is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.

Grainger’s product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.

