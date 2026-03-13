HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Has $671,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 65.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,690 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 21.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. United Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 67.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, Director Teyin M. Liu bought 11,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $337.07 per share, with a total value of $3,910,012.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 14,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,823,471.70. This trade represents a 428.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total transaction of $10,747,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 248,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,621,747.69. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $405.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $456.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $389.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.51. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $455.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.37%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Micron Technology from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Micron Technology to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Micron Technology from $275.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.21.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

