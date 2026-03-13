HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Buys 809,301 Shares of NiSource, Inc $NI

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 94.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,665,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 809,301 shares during the quarter. NiSource comprises approximately 3.9% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of NiSource worth $72,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,422,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,477,766,000 after acquiring an additional 578,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in NiSource by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,726,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $997,447,000 after acquiring an additional 965,718 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 55,625.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,866,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,836,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NiSource by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,243,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,850,000 after purchasing an additional 124,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NiSource by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,495,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,852,000 after purchasing an additional 183,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NI shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on NiSource from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NiSource from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on NiSource from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on NiSource in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $46.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.64. NiSource, Inc has a 12 month low of $35.64 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average of $43.17.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 13.99%.The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

NiSource, Inc (NYSE: NI) is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company’s core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

