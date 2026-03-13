HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,674 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 119.8% in the third quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 92.6% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $191.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.62 and its 200 day moving average is $222.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.45. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12 month low of $148.09 and a 12 month high of $256.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.770-3.170 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 12,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total transaction of $2,745,179.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,522.34. The trade was a 51.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP’s offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

