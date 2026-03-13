Himagiri Mukkamala Sells 1,343 Shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) COO Himagiri Mukkamala sold 1,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $68,963.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 92,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,928.50. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Q2 Trading Down 3.5%

QTWO stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 1.40. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $96.68.

Get Q2 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Q2 from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 target price on Q2 in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Stephens set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. MidFirst Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Q2 by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,746,000 after acquiring an additional 47,274 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its position in Q2 by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 27,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc develops and delivers cloud-based digital banking solutions that enable banks and credit unions to enhance customer and member experiences. The company’s core offerings include the Q2 Platform, a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking applications for retail and commercial customers, as well as digital onboarding, payments, and fraud prevention tools. Q2’s platform also provides analytics and reporting capabilities designed to help financial institutions tailor products, optimize workflows, and drive engagement.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 serves hundreds of financial institutions across the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.