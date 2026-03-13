Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Reaches $3.21

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for about $3.21 or 0.00004437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $117.27 million and $48.97 thousand worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001799 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00009796 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000013 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.19246225 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $45,403.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

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