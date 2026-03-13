Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.89 million. Heritage Global had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 4.69%.

Here are the key takeaways from Heritage Global’s conference call:

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Management expects 2026 to be a “year of the needle mover” , citing a larger pipeline, more large transactions converting, headcount additions, and a new San Diego facility to expand auction and office capacity.

, citing a larger pipeline, more large transactions converting, headcount additions, and a new San Diego facility to expand auction and office capacity. The company completed the DebtX acquisition , reports smooth integration, and expects the deal to be accretive to operating income and net income in 2026 while expanding CRE loan-sale capabilities.

, reports smooth integration, and expects the deal to be to operating income and net income in 2026 while expanding CRE loan-sale capabilities. Fourth-quarter revenue rose to $11.9M but operating income fell to ~$0.8M (from $1.5M) and Adjusted EBITDA declined to $1.1M (from $2.1M), with ~$0.4M of M&A due-diligence expenses weighing on results.

to ~$0.8M (from $1.5M) and to $1.1M (from $2.1M), with ~$0.4M of M&A due-diligence expenses weighing on results. Management flagged elevated consumer delinquencies and lower recurring revenue in the NLEX segment, which they expect will lead to increased charge-offs and continued quarter-to-quarter variability.

Heritage Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HGBL traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 16,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,893. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.51. Heritage Global has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,000. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Global by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 2,028,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 146,622 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Global by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,475,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 21,175 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Global by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Heritage Global in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

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Heritage Global Company Profile

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Heritage Global Inc operates as a global advisory and disposition firm specializing in the valuation, sale and auction of surplus and idle assets. Through its subsidiaries, Heritage Global Partners and Heritage Global Digital, the company delivers comprehensive end-to-end solutions, including asset appraisals, advisory services and multi-channel auction platforms. Its service offerings encompass industrial machinery and equipment, real estate, storage lockers and specialty assets, all designed to maximize recovery values for clients.

The company leverages both online and live in-person events to facilitate timely and transparent sales across diverse asset classes.

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