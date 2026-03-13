Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF) Receives $16.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.60.

HLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Herbalife in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Mizuho set a $13.00 target price on shares of Herbalife and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd.

Shares of HLF opened at $15.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.83. Herbalife has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 4.53%.The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Herbalife will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,231,000 after acquiring an additional 31,077 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in Herbalife by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,449,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,671,000 after acquiring an additional 220,896 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in Herbalife by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 2,249,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,998,000 after acquiring an additional 111,700 shares during the last quarter. Solel Partners LP lifted its stake in Herbalife by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,669,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 262,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Herbalife by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,451,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after purchasing an additional 52,642 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) operates as a global multi-level marketing company specializing in weight-management, nutritional supplement, sports nutrition and personal care products. Its portfolio includes protein shakes, vitamins, energy and fitness supplements, hydration products and skin and hair care items, all formulated to support wellness, performance and healthy living. Products are manufactured in GMP-certified facilities to ensure consistent quality and safety standards.

