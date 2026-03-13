Hengan International Group Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Short Interest Down 66.2% in February

Hengan International Group Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,298 shares, a decline of 66.2% from the February 12th total of 6,808 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,073 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,073 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hengan International Group Stock Performance

Shares of HEGIY opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.56. Hengan International Group has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $19.17.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of household hygiene products in the People’s Republic of China. Incorporated in Bermuda in 1997, the company has its operational headquarters in Jinjiang, Fujian Province. Hengan’s offerings span sanitary napkins, baby diapers, adult diapers, toilet paper, facial tissue and paper towels, marketed under flagship brands such as Sofy and Hengan. The group’s vertically integrated manufacturing network encompasses raw material procurement, production, packaging and sales to ensure rigorous quality control and supply chain efficiency.

Since its founding in 1985, Hengan International has grown to become one of China’s leading tissue and hygiene product manufacturers.

