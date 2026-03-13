Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 69.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 369,950 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOC. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price target on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 168.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.12. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $20.81.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $719.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.740 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,220.00%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.