HC Wainwright Has Negative Outlook for Septerna Q1 Earnings

Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Free Report) – HC Wainwright dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Septerna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.25). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Septerna’s current full-year earnings is ($7.11) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Septerna’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.34) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.13) EPS.

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Septerna had a negative return on equity of 15.85% and a negative net margin of 106.37%.The firm had revenue of $24.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.44 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Septerna from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JonesTrading began coverage on shares of Septerna in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Septerna from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Septerna from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Septerna from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Septerna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of SEPN stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. Septerna has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 3.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEPN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Septerna by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,715,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,409 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Septerna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,308,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Septerna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,225,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Septerna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,723,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Septerna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,713,000.

In other news, insider Samira Shaikhly sold 70,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $1,979,729.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,283.30. The trade was a 98.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Elizabeth Bhatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $115,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 174,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,046,834.73. This trade represents a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target from $34 to $35 and maintained a “Buy” rating, signaling continued analyst conviction and providing upside support. Benzinga

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases. GPCRs are the largest and most diverse family of cell membrane receptors and regulate physiological processes in nearly every organ system of the human body.

