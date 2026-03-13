Hauser Brothers GmbH Buys 476,000 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Hauser Brothers GmbH raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,877,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476,000 shares during the period. Warner Bros. Discovery accounts for approximately 45.3% of Hauser Brothers GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hauser Brothers GmbH’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $56,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBD. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,463,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,049,000 after buying an additional 1,333,005 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,065,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,808,000 after buying an additional 37,986 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.0% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,572,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,019,000 after acquiring an additional 16,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,091,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,798,000 after acquiring an additional 551,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $16,812,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 672,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,847,624.98. This trade represents a 47.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Zaslav sold 4,004,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $113,157,250.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,200,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,489,719.02. This represents a 35.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 7,571,827 shares of company stock worth $213,302,225 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Arete Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.25 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $31.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 0.2%

WBD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.38. 3,179,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,881,879. The company has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a PE ratio of 94.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.67. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 1.95%.The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company’s core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

See Also

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