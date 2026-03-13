H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT is Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD.’s 4th Largest Position

Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 126.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,274,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710,431 shares during the period. H World Group comprises about 12.6% of Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. owned about 0.41% of H World Group worth $49,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in H World Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in H World Group by 81.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in H World Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in H World Group by 82.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Get H World Group alerts:

H World Group Stock Performance

HTHT opened at $51.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.00. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $56.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of H World Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of H World Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on H World Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of H World Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HTHT

H World Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

H World Group, formerly known as Huazhu Group, is a leading hotel management and franchising company primarily serving the China market. The company operates a broad portfolio of midscale to luxury hotel brands, including Hi Inn, Blossom, Manxin, Madison International, Joya, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis. Through a network of both directly managed and franchised properties, H World Group caters to business and leisure travelers by offering consistent service standards and loyalty benefits across its brands.

In addition to its core hotel operations, H World Group provides technology-driven hospitality solutions such as centralized reservation systems, revenue management platforms and customer relationship management tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.