Guggenheim Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK)

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Guggenheim in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 107.24% from the company’s current price.

RBRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Rubrik from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Rubrik from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Rubrik from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Rubrik from $118.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Rubrik from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rubrik currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.68.

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Rubrik Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:RBRK traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,266,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,708. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.10. Rubrik has a 52 week low of $46.36 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 0.45.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $377.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Rubrik’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. Rubrik has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.040–0.020 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.270 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rubrik will post -7.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rubrik

In other Rubrik news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $1,083,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 474,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,728,529.03. This trade represents a 4.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian K. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $708,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 330,772 shares in the company, valued at $23,445,119.36. The trade was a 2.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 146,219 shares of company stock worth $9,834,982 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Rubrik by 209.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 231.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 20,471 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rubrik by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,343,000 after acquiring an additional 236,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Rubrik by 204.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Rubrik News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rubrik this week:

Rubrik Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company’s platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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