Greenlight Capital Re Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) reported strong fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results, driven by underwriting profitability and a solid quarter for its investment portfolio managed through the Solasglas Fund, according to management’s prepared remarks on the company’s earnings call.

Fourth-quarter results driven by underwriting profit and Solasglas gains

For the fourth quarter of 2025, the company posted net income of $49.3 million, or $1.44 per diluted share. Management reported net underwriting profit of $13.0 million, producing a combined ratio of 92.1%. The company also recorded $36.2 million of investment income from Solasglas, which delivered a 7.9% return for the quarter, contributing to total net investment income of $44.8 million.

CEO Greg Richardson said the quarter marked the “10th quarter out of the last 12 quarters” in which the company delivered an underwriting profit, and highlighted progress in generating underwriting profits as a key element of the company’s strategy.

Richardson said the underwriting profit was primarily driven by the open market book, which posted a 90.7 combined ratio. He attributed results to strong core profitability and relatively benign catastrophe and large-loss activity, partially offset by prior-year reserve development. The company reported large losses in the quarter that included $2.0 million related to Hurricane Melissa, which made landfall in Jamaica in late October, and $2.7 million tied to an oil refinery fire.

On prior-year development, Richardson said the company strengthened reserves on its open market book by $5.5 million, “driven primarily by casualty programs that are in runoff.”

The innovations book recorded a modest underwriting loss of $0.4 million and a combined ratio of 101.7% for the quarter, which Richardson said was primarily driven by a $2.1 million large loss on a surety account.

Full-year 2025: record underwriting income and book value growth

For the full year, Greenlight Re reported net income of $74.8 million, or $2.17 per diluted share. The company delivered underwriting profit of $35.7 million—described by management as record underwriting income for the year—alongside $35.7 million of investment income from Solasglas. The company’s full-year combined ratio was 94.6%.

Richardson noted that 2025 underwriting was profitable in every quarter except the first quarter, which he said was impacted by the California wildfires. The year’s results increased fully diluted book value per share by 13.8% to $20.43. CFO Faramarz Romer added that over the last three years, fully diluted book value per share grew by 42.6%, or 12.5% annually.

Renewals: growth in Lloyd’s and specialty; property rates down, exposure up

Management discussed the January 1 renewal season, which Richardson described as a key renewal period given roughly 60% of the company’s business incepts on January 1. While he said market conditions softened across most lines, management believed pricing “in general remains adequate,” and the company executed broadly in line with its business plan.

Funds at Lloyd’s: Richardson said the company grew its FAL book by approximately 21% due to “attractive opportunities,” while noting increased capital targeting the Lloyd’s market after several years of strong profitability.

Specialty: Management estimated specialty rates were down 11%, though terms and conditions generally held firm. Richardson said the company's specialty book grew 6%, citing its market standing and its AM Best rating upgrade to A as supportive.

Property: Richardson estimated property rates were down 12%. The company's property book was broadly flat year-over-year, which management said implied higher exposure given lower pricing. North Atlantic hurricane exposure on a 1-in-250 occurrence basis increased 7% to $139 million.

Innovations renewals were described as more evenly distributed throughout the year rather than concentrated at January 1. For the portion that did renew at 1/1, Richardson said premiums increased 83% and the risk-adjusted rate change was relatively flat. He also said the company renewed its Outwards Innovations Whole Account Quota Share Treaty with an increased cession from 28% to 33% and “materially improved terms.” In addition, the company accepted third-party capital into Syndicate 3456 for the first time, which Richardson characterized as external validation of the syndicate’s performance.

Investment portfolio: quarter outperformed S&P 500, but exposure reduced

Chairman David Einhorn said the Solasglas Fund returned 7.9% in the fourth quarter, with contributions of 1.4% from the long portfolio, 4.6% from the short portfolio, and 3.1% from macro. During the same period, he noted the S&P 500 advanced 2.7%.

Einhorn cited long investments in gold, Brighthouse Financial, and Victoria’s Secret as the largest positive contributors, while Green Brick Partners, PENN Entertainment, and a macro position in inflation swaps were among the largest detractors. He said gold rose 12% during the quarter and appreciated 64% in 2025, making it the fund’s largest positive contributor in every quarter of the year.

For the full year 2025, Einhorn said Solasglas returned 7.5% compared with 17.9% for the S&P 500. He added that Solasglas returned 3.4% in January and 6.3% in February, bringing year-to-date 2026 performance to 9.8%. He said the firm remains concerned about U.S. equity market valuations and reduced net exposure to approximately 29% at the end of February from about 40% at year-end.

Capital actions: share repurchases, debt reduction, and a new collateral investment initiative

Romer said the company repurchased 201,000 shares in the fourth quarter for $2.8 million, bringing full-year repurchases to $9.8 million at an average price of $13.76 per share. The company had $20.2 million remaining under its authorized share repurchase plan and planned to continue repurchases, citing a discount to book value. Einhorn also said he believed the share price did not reflect the company’s performance and suggested the company had the financial flexibility to be “more aggressive on share repurchases.”

The company also repaid $30 million of debt during the quarter and ended the year with $5 million of debt outstanding. Romer said debt leverage declined from 9.5% to 0.7% during 2025.

On the investment side of the balance sheet, Romer said the company appointed an insurance-focused third-party investment manager in December to manage a portion of collateral assets previously held in money market funds and short-term deposits. The company allocated around $100 million to a fixed maturity portfolio under board-approved guidelines; about half was deployed by year-end, with the remainder expected to be deployed in the first quarter of 2026. Romer said the initiative was expected to yield higher returns while preserving short duration and high credit quality.

During the Q&A, management said the company has no private credit exposure and emphasized that its investment portfolio is largely public market securities marked to market. Management also discussed its debt evolution from prior convertible notes to a term loan and then a $50 million revolving credit facility, stating it paid down debt given interest rates and cash generation while retaining the ability to increase leverage in the future if needed.

Richardson also noted increased tensions in the Middle East during recent days and said that while there had been media reports of isolated insured losses, the company had not been notified of any large losses at the time of the call. He added that policies generally contain a war exclusion, but the company has some exposure through specific marine war, aviation war, and war on land covers offered within its specialty book, and said the company was monitoring developments.

