Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) & PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) Head-To-Head Review

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) and Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

PURE Bioscience has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Thumb Industries has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get PURE Bioscience alerts:

Profitability

This table compares PURE Bioscience and Green Thumb Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PURE Bioscience -110.91% N/A -377.91% Green Thumb Industries 9.71% 5.47% 3.81%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PURE Bioscience 0 0 0 0 0.00 Green Thumb Industries 0 1 1 1 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PURE Bioscience and Green Thumb Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

This table compares PURE Bioscience and Green Thumb Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PURE Bioscience $2.20 million 3.31 -$2.40 million ($0.03) -2.17 Green Thumb Industries $1.18 billion 1.14 $114.15 million $0.48 13.43

Green Thumb Industries has higher revenue and earnings than PURE Bioscience. PURE Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Green Thumb Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.6% of PURE Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Green Thumb Industries beats PURE Bioscience on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PURE Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

PURE Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds. It offers SDC-based disinfecting and sanitizing products, including PURE Hard Surface, a food contact surface sanitizer and disinfectant; PURE Control, a food contact processing aid for fresh produce and raw poultry; PURE Multi-Purpose and Floor Cleaner Concentrate to clean various resilient surfaces, including floors, glass, and food contact surfaces; and PURE Multi-Purpose Hi-Foam Cleaner Concentrate to clean stainless steel equipment, resilient floors, walls, and painted surfaces. The company also provides Axen30, a hard surface disinfectant; Axenohl, an antimicrobial formulation for use as a raw material ingredient in the manufacturing of consumer and commercial disinfecting and sanitizing products; and SILVÉRION, an antimicrobial formulation that is used against bacteria, viruses, yeasts, and molds. PURE Bioscience, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

About Green Thumb Industries

(Get Free Report)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. It distributes its products primarily to third-party retail customers and sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores, as well as direct-to consumer delivery channel. Green Thumb Industries Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for PURE Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PURE Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.