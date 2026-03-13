Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation $GLDD Shares Sold by Seven Six Capital Management LLC

Seven Six Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,513 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 96,900 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock accounts for 2.1% of Seven Six Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Seven Six Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 43.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 125.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Performance

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.95. The company had a trading volume of 37,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,868. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 8.27%.The company had revenue of $256.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

GLDD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Noble Financial lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

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Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD) is a leading provider of dredging and maritime construction services in the United States. The company specializes in the excavation and removal of sediment from waterways, harbors, ports and coastal areas to maintain navigability and support commercial shipping. Its operations encompass both maintenance dredging—removing accumulated material to restore channel depth—and new work projects such as land reclamation and harbor deepening.

In addition to traditional dredging, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock offers a range of complementary marine construction services.

Further Reading

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