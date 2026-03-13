Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHE) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.86, but opened at $17.79. Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF shares last traded at $17.83, with a volume of 1,460,593 shares trading hands.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 4.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.86.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF during the second quarter worth $376,000. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF by 510.5% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 134,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 112,063 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 96,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 54,359 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF Company Profile

Grayscale Ethereum Staking ETF (ETHE) is an exchange-traded fund designed to provide exposure to Ether (ETH), with shares intended to reflect the value of the fund’s ETH holdings, minus fees and expenses. The fund may stake a portion of its Ether to seek additional returns through staking rewards, which can enhance total return but may also introduce additional risks and variability. ETHE is a commodity-based product and is not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940.

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