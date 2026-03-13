Gravity Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $26.84 Million (G)

Gravity (G) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, Gravity has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gravity coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Gravity has a total market cap of $26.84 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72,553.50 or 1.01036446 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Gravity

Gravity’s launch date was July 6th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,845,160,000 coins. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain. Gravity’s official message board is www.gravity.xyz/blog. Gravity’s official website is gravity.xyz.

Buying and Selling Gravity

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (by Galxe) (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Gravity (by Galxe) has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 10,599,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity (by Galxe) is 0.00331558 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $1,771,114.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gravity.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

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