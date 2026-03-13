GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQY) Declares $0.13 Dividend

GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1324 per share on Tuesday, March 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TQQY traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.84. 11,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,549. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.81. GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $22.41.
About GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF
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