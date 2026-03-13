GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQY) Declares $0.13 Dividend

GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1324 per share on Tuesday, March 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TQQY traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.84. 11,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,549. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.81. GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $22.41.

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GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across energy, real estate, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, health care, information technology, communication services, utilities sectors. It uses derivatives such as options, swaps to create its portfolio.

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