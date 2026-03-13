GraniteShares 2x Long TSM Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSMU) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 2x Long TSM Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSMU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 148,744 shares, a growth of 66.6% from the February 12th total of 89,299 shares. Currently, 22.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,130 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,130 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 22.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long TSM Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long TSM Daily ETF stock. Group One Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long TSM Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSMU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Group One Trading LLC owned 0.10% of GraniteShares 2x Long TSM Daily ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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GraniteShares 2x Long TSM Daily ETF Price Performance

TSMU stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.93. The stock had a trading volume of 41,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,621. GraniteShares 2x Long TSM Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.15.

GraniteShares 2x Long TSM Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Long TSM Daily ETF (TSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (ticker: TSM) stock. TSMU was launched on Nov 11, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

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