Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:FLOW)

Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:FLOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 5,154 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 7,593% compared to the typical daily volume of 67 call options.

Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average of $35.49. Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $37.41. The company has a market cap of $27.70 million, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF alerts:

About Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF (FLOW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-capitalization US companies that are perceived to have high profitability metrics based on free cash flow yield. FLOW was launched on Jul 10, 2023 and is issued by Global X.

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.