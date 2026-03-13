George Chamoun Buys 24,272 Shares of ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA) Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NYSE:ACVA – Get Free Report) CEO George Chamoun bought 24,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $122,573.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,952,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,912,533.85. The trade was a 0.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

George Chamoun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 12th, George Chamoun purchased 14,286 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $125,859.66.

On Monday, December 15th, George Chamoun acquired 31,172 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $248,440.84.

NYSE:ACVA opened at $4.85 on Friday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $844.59 million, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.24.

ACV Auctions ( NYSE:ACVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $183.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.96 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.ACV Auctions’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of ACV Auctions to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 12,411,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901,010 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 301.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,295,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475,874 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at $23,768,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,103,000. Finally, Arvin Capital Management LP raised its position in ACV Auctions by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. Arvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,296,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions operates a digital marketplace designed to streamline the wholesale used-vehicle auction process for independent dealerships and larger automotive groups. The platform enables dealers to participate in live, online auctions, submit real-time bids, and access guaranteed-sale programs that reduce the risk of inventory moving. By replicating the dynamics of in-lane bidding in a virtual environment, ACV Auctions connects sellers and buyers across a broad geographic footprint without the need for physical auction attendance.

In addition to its core marketplace, ACV Auctions offers a suite of software tools and data-driven services aimed at improving transparency and decision-making in the remarketing process.

