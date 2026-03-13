Genuine Parts Company $GPC Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,156 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Genuine Parts worth $15,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 36.1% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Evercore set a $160.00 price target on Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.57.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $106.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 232.28 and a beta of 0.75. Genuine Parts Company has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $151.57.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.24). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 0.27%.The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 923.91%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

