General Mills, Inc. $GIS Stock Position Boosted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,111,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,093 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $207,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 7.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in General Mills by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $910,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 886,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of General Mills by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $72,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,549.20. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.10. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.29 and a fifty-two week high of $62.61.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 13.51%.The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 52.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on General Mills from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Evercore set a $45.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $49.58.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company’s portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

Featured Articles

