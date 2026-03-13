General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) CEO Sells $11,655,934.62 in Stock

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) CEO Phebe Novakovic sold 32,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.09, for a total transaction of $11,655,934.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 766,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,394,759.13. This represents a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $351.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.39. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $369.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.33.

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General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.100-16.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.83%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GD. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen cut General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $393.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on GD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 23,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Eos Management L.P. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 5,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,377,000. Finally, Advisortrust Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

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General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

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