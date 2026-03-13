Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.26 and last traded at $21.1460, with a volume of 903054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Gen Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Gen Digital from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gen Digital in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gen Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gen Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

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View Our Latest Analysis on GEN

Gen Digital Stock Down 1.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.39.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 56.76% and a net margin of 12.76%.Gen Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Gen Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.540-2.560 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

Institutional Trading of Gen Digital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,213,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,150,000 after purchasing an additional 964,046 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Gen Digital by 48.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 978,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,755,000 after purchasing an additional 317,468 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Gen Digital by 39.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 359,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after purchasing an additional 101,580 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gen Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,238,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Gen Digital by 525.5% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 83,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 70,424 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gen Digital

(Get Free Report)

Gen Digital (NASDAQ: GEN) is a global cybersecurity company specializing in consumer- and small-business-focused security, privacy, and identity protection solutions. The company offers a suite of products designed to safeguard devices, networks, and personal information against malware, ransomware, phishing attacks and other digital threats. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and cross-platform compatibility, Gen Digital develops antivirus software, VPN services, parental controls, password management tools, and comprehensive identity-theft monitoring services.

Gen Digital traces its origins to the consumer software division of Symantec Corporation, which was spun off in late 2019 under the NortonLifeLock name.

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