GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Stock Price Down 3.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $802.76 and last traded at $804.45. 2,204,153 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 2,905,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $832.11.

GE Vernova News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $840.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $680.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $708.00 to $779.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Erste Group Bank started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $831.29.

GE Vernova Stock Down 3.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $216.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $757.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $662.18.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $10.40. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 12.83%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in GE Vernova by 344.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Further Reading

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