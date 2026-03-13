Gator Capital Management LLC Has $8.85 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Gator Capital Management LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,450 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 2.2% of Gator Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Gator Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 41.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in PayPal by 40.1% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 17,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in PayPal by 113.1% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 24,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $44.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.99. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $79.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal Announces Dividend

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 15.77%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. PayPal’s payout ratio is 10.35%.

Key Stories Impacting PayPal

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Frank Keller sold 29,581 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $1,361,317.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,113.34. The trade was a 36.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $98,763.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,140 shares in the company, valued at $50,992.20. The trade was a 65.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 87,608 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,535 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. President Capital cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. KGI Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PayPal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.03.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

