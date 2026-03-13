Gator Capital Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in Business First Bancshares, Inc. $BFST

Gator Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,573 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Business First Bancshares worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,080,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 649,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,000,000 after acquiring an additional 38,370 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 17.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 648,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,301,000 after acquiring an additional 96,720 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 13.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 697,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,190,000 after purchasing an additional 82,349 shares in the last quarter. 47.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BFST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Business First Bancshares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Business First Bancshares from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Business First Bancshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Business First Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Business First Bancshares Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ BFST opened at $26.29 on Friday. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.04.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $69.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.41 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.25%. On average, analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Mark P. Folse sold 4,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $143,241.54. Following the transaction, the director owned 53,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,469.86. This represents a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Chad Carter sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $103,026.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,044.01. This trade represents a 21.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 13,778 shares of company stock valued at $399,361 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

(Free Report)

Business First Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Business First Bank, a regional community bank headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the company provides a full suite of commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and individual consumers. Business First Bancshares operates under a community-focused model, emphasizing personalized service, local decision-making and relationship banking.

The company’s primary business activities include commercial lending, treasury and cash management, and deposit services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.