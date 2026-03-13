Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $FUTU Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 818.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,379 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.15% of Futu worth $36,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FUTU. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Futu by 38.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Futu by 7.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,660,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,720,000 after acquiring an additional 116,143 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Futu by 238.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 17,240 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Futu by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Futu by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.
Key Stories Impacting Futu
Here are the key news stories impacting Futu this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus with EPS $3.07 vs $3.06 and revenue $827.2M vs $788.7M; margins remain very strong (net margin ~47%, ROE ~30.6%), which supports valuation and cash generation. Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Unaudited Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Management set an aggressive growth target — aiming for 800,000 new funded accounts in 2026 — and is increasing investment in AI and crypto features, which could drive future revenue and engagement. Futu targets 800,000 new funded accounts in 2026 while expanding AI and crypto capabilities
- Positive Sentiment: Company highlighted consecutive growth in Q4 and full-year 2025, reinforcing momentum in client acquisition and platform adoption (Moomoo parent company narrative). Moomoo’s Parent Company Futu Achieves Consecutive Growth in Q4 and Full Year 2025
- Positive Sentiment: Several bullish commentaries suggest Futu is positioned for upside in 2026 based on strong funded-account growth and product differentiation in Hong Kong and Singapore. Why Futu Has Strong Upside For 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings call transcript and a Yahoo Finance call summary are available — useful for parsing management commentary on margins, buybacks, and capital allocation but not showing material guidance changes. Futu Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Press release and unaudited financials confirm the headline numbers; investors should read the notes for one-off items and seasonality. Futu Q4 press release (PDF)
- Negative Sentiment: Shares are under pressure because depreciation of Hong Kong equity holdings reduced reported client assets, and market commentary notes that this asset decline weighed on the stock today. Futu trades lower as depreciation of Hong Kong stock holdings weighs on client assets
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts and articles flagged the risk that crypto trading volumes — a recent tailwind — may moderate and that revenue could lag if growth in funded accounts doesn’t offset volatility-driven declines. Futu earnings up next: Can client growth offset revenue dip?
Futu Trading Down 6.3%
Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.01. Futu had a net margin of 47.11% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $827.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.73 million. Research analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on FUTU. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.39 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Futu from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Futu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.06.
Futu Company Profile
Futu Holdings Ltd. is a technology-driven brokerage and wealth management company that provides online brokerage services, market data, and investment tools to retail and institutional clients. Headquartered in Hong Kong and listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker FUTU, the company operates digital trading platforms that combine order execution, real-time quotes, news, and research tools to serve active investors and wealth management customers.
The firm’s product suite includes brokerage access to equities, exchange-traded funds and derivatives across major markets, margin financing, initial public offering (IPO) subscription services, wealth management products and discretionary investment solutions.
