Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $FUTU Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 818.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,379 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.15% of Futu worth $36,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FUTU. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Futu by 38.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Futu by 7.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,660,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,720,000 after acquiring an additional 116,143 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Futu by 238.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 17,240 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Futu by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Futu by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FUTU opened at $143.01 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $70.60 and a 1 year high of $202.53. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.28.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.01. Futu had a net margin of 47.11% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $827.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.73 million. Research analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FUTU. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.39 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Futu from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Futu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.06.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is a technology-driven brokerage and wealth management company that provides online brokerage services, market data, and investment tools to retail and institutional clients. Headquartered in Hong Kong and listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker FUTU, the company operates digital trading platforms that combine order execution, real-time quotes, news, and research tools to serve active investors and wealth management customers.

The firm’s product suite includes brokerage access to equities, exchange-traded funds and derivatives across major markets, margin financing, initial public offering (IPO) subscription services, wealth management products and discretionary investment solutions.

