Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. Funko had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $273.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.71 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Funko’s conference call:

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Funko reported Q4 net sales of $273 million (up 9% sequentially), a 41% gross margin , SG&A down 12% YoY, and adjusted EBITDA of $23 million (high end of expectations).

(up 9% sequentially), a , SG&A down 12% YoY, and adjusted EBITDA of (high end of expectations). 2026 guidance calls for net sales flat to +3% and a substantial profitability improvement with adjusted EBITDA of $70–$80 million and gross margin guidance of 41%–43% driven by licensing renewals.

and a substantial profitability improvement with adjusted EBITDA of and gross margin guidance of driven by licensing renewals. Management highlighted product and culture initiatives— Bitty Pop! nationwide Walmart rollout, Pop! Yourself in Europe, the HyperStrike rapid-release program, and a strong 2026 entertainment slate—which should support top-line momentum.

nationwide Walmart rollout, Pop! Yourself in Europe, the HyperStrike rapid-release program, and a strong 2026 entertainment slate—which should support top-line momentum. International strength is a tailwind—EU sales rose 20% YoY (Jan 2025–Jan 2026) , Funko is the #2 collectible brand there, and a new Chief International Officer will focus on Asia and Latin America expansion.

, Funko is the #2 collectible brand there, and a new Chief International Officer will focus on Asia and Latin America expansion. Key risks include tariff uncertainty (tariffs were close to $40 million in 2025 with rates potentially rising to ~15% and refunds unresolved) and a Loungefly sales decline (down double digits due to SKU cuts) that offsets some core growth.

Funko Stock Performance

Funko stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,341. Funko has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $235.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Trading of Funko

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Funko by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Funko by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 50,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 14,560 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Funko in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Funko in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Funko by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FNKO shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Funko in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FNKO

About Funko

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Funko, Inc is a pop culture consumer products company best known for its stylized vinyl figures, apparel, accessories and other licensed collectible goods. The company’s signature product line, Funko Pop!, features bobblehead-style figurines that showcase characters from a wide array of entertainment franchises, including film, television, gaming, sports and music. In addition to vinyl figurines, Funko’s portfolio encompasses plush toys, action figures, stationery, home goods and novelty items, all leveraging licensing agreements with major global brands.

Founded in 1998 by Mike Becker in Washington state, Funko initially focused on creating nostalgic bobbleheads before expanding its product offerings under current leadership.

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