FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,948 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the February 12th total of 1,782 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,179 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,179 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ FTAIM traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $26.58. 845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,086. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average of $26.89. FTAI Aviation has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $27.49.

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FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.9%.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FTAI Aviation stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. ( NASDAQ:FTAIM Free Report ) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd., trading on the NASDAQ under the symbol FTAIM, is a publicly listed holding company that offers investors exposure to the commercial aviation sector through its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Azorra Aviation. The company’s core business is centered on acquiring, leasing and trading narrowbody aircraft, with a fleet predominantly comprised of Airbus A320- and Boeing 737-family jets. Through long-term lease agreements, sale-and-leaseback transactions and selective asset disposals, FTAI Aviation seeks to generate predictable rental streams and capture residual value appreciation over the life cycle of each aircraft.

FTAI Aviation emerged in mid-2021 following the completion of a business combination with Azorra Aviation and the subsequent rebranding of its former sponsor, FTAI Infrastructure.

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