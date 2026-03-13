Frontline Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline PLC (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 294,646 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 5,735% compared to the typical volume of 5,050 call options.

Frontline Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE FRO traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,652,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,033. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day moving average of $25.41. Frontline has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $39.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.92.

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Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.10). Frontline had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.31%.The company had revenue of $424.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.5%. Frontline’s payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

FRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Dnb Carnegie lowered Frontline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Frontline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a report on Friday, February 27th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Frontline from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Frontline from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.62.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,840,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 164,776 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Frontline by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,692,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,775,000 after buying an additional 1,029,034 shares during the period. Kiker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Frontline by 839.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,926 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 83,926 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Frontline by 185.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 606,443 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,821,000 after buying an additional 394,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Frontline by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,058,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,118,000 after buying an additional 180,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline

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Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) is a leading global shipping company specializing in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. The company’s core business activities encompass the ownership and operation of very large crude carriers (VLCCs), Suezmax tankers and Aframax vessels. Through long-term charters, spot market operations and time charters, Frontline provides flexible shipping solutions that cater to a diverse set of energy producers, refiners and trading houses worldwide.

Frontline’s fleet is geared toward high-capacity, ocean-going tankers capable of carrying large volumes of crude oil over intercontinental distances.

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