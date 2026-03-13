Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Fresnillo PLC (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $48.0750, but opened at $46.04. Fresnillo shares last traded at $47.1250, with a volume of 875 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Fresnillo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresnillo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Fresnillo
Fresnillo Stock Performance
Fresnillo Company Profile
Fresnillo plc is a precious metals mining company focused on the production, exploration and development of silver and gold. The company is widely recognized as a leading primary silver producer and a significant gold producer, operating in the mining sector with activities that span underground and open-pit mining, mineral processing and concentrator operations. Fresnillo’s business centers on bringing mined ore through processing to produce saleable precious metal products for industrial and investment markets.
Operationally, the company manages a portfolio of producing mines and development projects, with exploration programs intended to extend mine life and expand resource bases.
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