Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FMS. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter worth about $1,769,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,816,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after purchasing an additional 153,870 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.2% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,303,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,319,000 after purchasing an additional 64,311 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 816,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,491,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 229,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 35,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

FMS opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.33. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $30.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA is the world’s largest integrated provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The company’s primary business activities encompass the operation of dialysis clinics and the manufacture and distribution of dialysis equipment, dialysis machines, dialyzers, consumables and related therapies. Through its global network of clinics, Fresenius Medical Care delivers comprehensive kidney care, including hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis treatments, patient education and support services.

In its products segment, the company designs and produces dialysis machines, water treatment systems and disposables such as high‐flux dialyzers and bloodlines.

